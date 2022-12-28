What you need to know to jump on the Georgia bandwagon

They’ll need two wins to do it. Here are the Cliffs Notes for what’s unfolding: Georgia is one of four teams that qualified for the college football playoffs. Georgia, being 13-0, earned the top seed, meaning 1) it’s the tournament favorite and 2) it gets geographic preference in the neutral site semifinal game.

The sites hosting the semifinal playoff games on New Year’s Eve are the Phoenix area and Atlanta. Arizona is lovely this time of year, but the Bulldogs are staying in state for their game. It’s nonetheless considered neutral, and while Buckeyes fans travel well, it’d be foolish to suggest this isn’t an advantage for Georgia playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That only furthers the hope the Bulldogs will advance, beyond them simply having the best team.

Michigan and Texas Christian, the other playoff participants, will play earlier in the day in Arizona. If Georgia defeats Ohio State, it will face the winner of that game in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 for the national championship. Georgia-Michigan would be a rematch of the semifinal game last year, which the Bulldogs won comfortably.

Georgia, which went over four decades without a title before this past January, can become the seventh program to win consecutive titles in the coming weeks. That’s quite a way to reward the faithful for their patience.

Since 1936, when college football polls were introduced, the programs to win back-to-back national titles are Minnesota (1940-41), Army (1944-45), Notre Dame (1946-47), Oklahoma (1955-56), Nebraska (1994-95) and Alabama (2011-12). If you live in the South, even if football isn’t your thing, you’re probably aware of how exceptional Alabama has been at this sport. Georgia is on the verge of becoming the next version of that.

Just as the entertainment world always has a leading boyband – The Beatles, The Beach Boys, NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys, One Direction, BTS – college athletics always has a shining example at the forefront; the program that everybody idolizes.

Lately, that’s been Alabama. Now Georgia is trying to become that standard. Their fans, passionate even when outcomes were bleak, are responding accordingly.

Especially on New Year’s Eve.