Bulldogs are impressed by Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler

Here’s what Georgia said about South Carolina, its opponent Saturday in the SEC opener:

Coach Kirby Smart:

On how Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler tests their secondary:

“Poise and performance. He is going to hit some plays, hit some shots. That’s what he does, and he does it well. Playing the ball in the deep part of the field is the number one characteristic of a defensive back. If you have that flaw, it can be fatal, and it tends to show up in games like this because he is going to get opportunities. He is going to throw the ball down the field. They have big, physical, fast wideouts.

“There is a reason why they are third or fourth in the country in passing yards. It’s because he throws the ball extremely well. He sees the field extremely well. He can throw the ball to all parts of the field, and he is throwing it to people who can do something with it after they catch it. It’s going to be a big-time test for our secondary to play the ball in the air or tackle the man on the ball after it is caught.”

On if defensive coordinator Will Muschamp provides any additional insight as the former Gamecocks coach:

“I can’t answer that good. I know that he helped with the offensive staff in terms of coaching the coaches and giving input about the kids he knew about - maybe he recruited them. I was actually not in on that meeting. I was over with the defense when he gave the personnel report, but I know he did do that. I don’t know what kind of insight he had.”

Linebacker Smael Mondon:

On South Carolina’s offense:

“They have a real athletic team. Spencer Rattler, the quarterback we saw last year, has a real talented arm, big arm. They have physical, fast receivers. Good backs.”

On Rattler’s ability to extend plays:

“He’s good at expanding plays and throwing the ball downfield. That’s something we’ve been working on.”

On South Carolina being Georgia’s last home loss (in 2019):

“That’s something we always know, that anybody can beat anybody on a given day. That’s why you always have to put your best foot forward and prepare the best you can.”

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter:

On the intensity increasing in SEC play:

“We must flip the switch whenever we start playing SEC opponents because the league plays different. The SEC is different, and we pride ourselves on being in one of the best conferences in the country, as well as going against the best teams in the country. Whenever that happens, you have to turn your level of play up a notch just to be able to compete at a high level.”

On what stands out about South Carolina:

“I would say they have a very dynamic offense, a really good quarterback, and really good skill players, and pretty good running backs. Overall, they have a really explosive offense and very dynamic.”