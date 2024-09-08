Welcome to the NFL: Ladd McConkey catches TD in first game

Ladd McConkey didn’t take long to make an impact at the next level, as the former Georgia Bulldog scored in his first career NFL game.

McConkey hauled in a key third-down pass from Justin Herbert and knifed his way into the end zone for the Chargers in a 22-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McConkey led the Chargers in receiving, catching five passes for 39 yards and the touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter