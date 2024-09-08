Georgia Bulldogs

Welcome to the NFL: Ladd McConkey catches TD in first game

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs toward the end zone to score against Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Ladd McConkey didn’t take long to make an impact at the next level, as the former Georgia Bulldog scored in his first career NFL game.

McConkey hauled in a key third-down pass from Justin Herbert and knifed his way into the end zone for the Chargers in a 22-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McConkey led the Chargers in receiving, catching five passes for 39 yards and the touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter

McConkey isn’t the only former Bulldog making his debut in said game, as Brock Bowers also made his NFL debut. The Raiders tight end caught six passes for 58 yards.

McConkey was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chargers with the No. 34 overall pick. He became the highest-drafted Georgia receiver under Kirby Smart. McConkey was signed as a 3-star recruit out of Chatsworth, Ga., but went on to be a big-time player for Georgia in his career.

Fellow former Bulldog George Pickens was the top former Georgia pass catcher on the day, as he caught six passes for 85 yards for the Steelers in a win over the Falcons.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

