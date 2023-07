The SEC Media Days kicks off July 17 in advance of another college football season with Georgia as the two-time defending champion. The event runs from July 17-20 in Nashville, with the spotlight on Georgia on July 18.

What will Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s message be? And will media pick the Bulldogs to win the conference?

The AJC’s Sarah K. Spencer and Georgia beat writer Chip Towers talk about what to expect this season.