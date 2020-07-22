X

Watch list rundowns: Georgia football could be on verge of special season

ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation

ATHENS — Georgia football is all about team goals, but within the most special seasons players can also be recognized for individual awards.

The Bulldogs are well represented on various 2020 preseason football watch lists.

Senior safety Richard LeCounte, senior linebacker Monty Rice and junior cornerback Eric Stokes made more than one appearance on various watch lists, an indicator of their All-American potential and the talent on the Bulldogs' defense.

The Georgia offense was well-represented, too, including two newcomers that have yet to take a snap for the Bulldogs.

Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman and Florida State graduate transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty were both recognized on preseason watch lists at their respective positions.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Monday, Sept. 7 against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The SEC has yet to make any announcements indicating the schedule will be changed, but there has been speculation the league is considering different models amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a list of Georgia football players on various awards’ watch lists (number of SEC players nominated in parenthesis:

Nagurski Award

Best overall defender, (15)

Richard LeCounte

Monty Rice

Eric Stokes

Previous Georgia winner: Champ Bailey, 1998

Thorpe Award

Best defensive back, (7)

Richard LeCounte

Eric Stokes

Previous Georgia winner: Deandre Baker, 2018

Butkus Award

Best linebacker, (15)

Monty Rice

Azeez Ojulari

Previous Georgia winner: Roquan Smith, 2017

Bednarik Award

Best defensive player, (11)

Eric Stokes

Richard LeCounte

Previous Georgia winner: David Pollack, 2004

Outland Trophy

Best lineman, (14)

Trey Hill

Previous Georgia winner: Bill Stanfill, 1968

Doak Walker Award

Best running back, (9)

Zamir White

James Cook

Previous Georgia winner: Garrison Hearst, 1992

Biletnikoff Award

Best receiver, (9)

George Pickens

Mackey Award

Best tight end, (9)

Tre’ McKitty

O’Brien Award

Best quarterback (5)

Jamie Newman

Georgia football and SEC preseason news

