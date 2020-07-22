Watch list rundowns: Georgia football could be on verge of special season

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Monday, Sept. 7 against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The SEC has yet to make any announcements indicating the schedule will be changed, but there has been speculation the league is considering different models amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a list of Georgia football players on various awards’ watch lists (number of SEC players nominated in parenthesis:

Nagurski Award

Best overall defender, (15)

Richard LeCounte

Monty Rice

Eric Stokes

Previous Georgia winner: Champ Bailey, 1998

Thorpe Award

Best defensive back, (7)

Richard LeCounte

Eric Stokes

Previous Georgia winner: Deandre Baker, 2018

Butkus Award

Best linebacker, (15)

Monty Rice

Explore Azeez Ojulari

Previous Georgia winner: Roquan Smith, 2017

Bednarik Award

Best defensive player, (11)

Eric Stokes

Richard LeCounte

Previous Georgia winner: David Pollack, 2004

Outland Trophy

Best lineman, (14)

Explore Trey Hill

Previous Georgia winner: Bill Stanfill, 1968

Doak Walker Award

Best running back, (9)

Explore Zamir White

James Cook

Previous Georgia winner: Garrison Hearst, 1992

Biletnikoff Award

Best receiver, (9)

Explore George Pickens

Mackey Award

Best tight end, (9)

Tre’ McKitty

O’Brien Award

Best quarterback (5)

Jamie Newman

