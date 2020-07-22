Watch list rundowns: Georgia football could be on verge of special season

ATHENS — Georgia football is all about team goals, but within the most special seasons players can also be recognized for individual awards.
The Bulldogs are well represented on various 2020 preseason football watch lists.
Senior safety Richard LeCounte, senior linebacker Monty Rice and junior cornerback Eric Stokes made more than one appearance on various watch lists, an indicator of their All-American potential and the talent on the Bulldogs' defense.
The Georgia offense was well-represented, too, including two newcomers that have yet to take a snap for the Bulldogs.
Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman and Florida State graduate transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty were both recognized on preseason watch lists at their respective positions.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Monday, Sept. 7 against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The SEC has yet to make any announcements indicating the schedule will be changed, but there has been speculation the league is considering different models amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here’s a list of Georgia football players on various awards’ watch lists (number of SEC players nominated in parenthesis:
Nagurski Award
Best overall defender, (15)
Richard LeCounte
Monty Rice
Eric Stokes
Previous Georgia winner: Champ Bailey, 1998
Thorpe Award
Best defensive back, (7)
Richard LeCounte
Eric Stokes
Previous Georgia winner: Deandre Baker, 2018
Butkus Award
Best linebacker, (15)
Monty Rice
Previous Georgia winner: Roquan Smith, 2017
Bednarik Award
Best defensive player, (11)
Eric Stokes
Richard LeCounte
Previous Georgia winner: David Pollack, 2004
Outland Trophy
Best lineman, (14)
Previous Georgia winner: Bill Stanfill, 1968
Doak Walker Award
Best running back, (9)
James Cook
Previous Georgia winner: Garrison Hearst, 1992
Biletnikoff Award
Best receiver, (9)
Mackey Award
Best tight end, (9)
Tre’ McKitty
O’Brien Award
Best quarterback (5)
Jamie Newman
Georgia football and SEC preseason news
The post Watch list rundowns: Georgia football could be on verge of special season appeared first on DawgNation.