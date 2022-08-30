WATCH: Georgia’s Chris Smith on Oregon’s Bo Nix, Bulldogs’ defense

With Georgia set to open its season vs. Oregon on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, defensive back Chris Smith addressed the media Monday and chatted about Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, the music he listens to pregame and who needs to step up on the defense, after losing eight starters from last season.
He also bragged on running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.
