UPDATE: I-285 reopens in Dunwoody 14 hours after vehicle fire under bridge
WATCH: Georgia’s Chris Smith on Oregon’s Bo Nix, Bulldogs’ defense

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Georgia defensive back Chris Smith talked about the challenge presented by Oregon QB Bo Nix and who needs to step up on UGA's defense.

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

With Georgia set to open its season vs. Oregon on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, defensive back Chris Smith addressed the media Monday and chatted about Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, the music he listens to pregame and who needs to step up on the defense, after losing eight starters from last season.

He also bragged on running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.

Watch the video above and check back for more Bulldogs video content from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution throughout the season.

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

