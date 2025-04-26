Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Vikings select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in NFL draft

Defensive tackle is a two-time national champion.
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
13 minutes ago

Selection: Fifth round (No. 139 overall), Minnesota Vikings

Position: Defensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 276 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Gaffney, South Carolina

ExploreWhat’s at stake for Georgia football heading into final rounds of the 2025 NFL draft

Notable: Made 10 starts during the 2024 season. … Played in 37 games over his four-year career. … Had 39 tackles, 11.5 tackles and four sacks during his Georgia career. … Had a career-best eight tackles for loss and three sacks during 2024 season. … Two-time national champion.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia center Jared Wilson runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

