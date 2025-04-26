Vikings select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in NFL draft

Selection: Fifth round (No. 139 overall), Minnesota Vikings
Position: Defensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 276 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Gaffney, South Carolina
Notable: Made 10 starts during the 2024 season. … Played in 37 games over his four-year career. … Had 39 tackles, 11.5 tackles and four sacks during his Georgia career. … Had a career-best eight tackles for loss and three sacks during 2024 season. … Two-time national champion.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Carolina Panthers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Trevor Etienne in NFL draft
The former Georgia running back rushed for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in college.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.