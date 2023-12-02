Undefeated as a Georgia QB, J.T. Daniels retiring from football

Daniels, however, also said he wants to start a coaching career.

Daniels completed 63% of his passes for Rice this season, while throwing for 21 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He suffered his latest concussion in a game against SMU and was advised by doctors to not continue playing.

“I’m definitely excited to get into coaching, that’s for sure,” Daniels told Thamel. “I loved playing. I always knew one day I’d coach. I didn’t think it would come this soon. But one day, I knew that’s what I going to be doing.”

Daniels spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Georgia after transferring in from USC. He went 7-0 as a starter for the Bulldogs but suffered an injury and lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett.

After the 2021 season, Daniels transferred to West Virginia for the 2022 season. Then he transferred to Rice.

Dawgnation contributed to this article.