West Virginia lands former Georgia QB JT Daniels

“I loved it,” he told ESPN. “It feels very Athens-ish, which is a quintessential college town, which I have really, really enjoyed living in.”

Daniels took over for injured quarterback Stetson Bennett midway through the 2020 season and entered last season as the Bulldogs’ starter. However, a back injury sidelined him early in the year. Bennett ended up starting the last 11 games of the season and was named most outstanding offensive player in both College Football Playoff games en route to the national championship.

Daniels recovered from his injury at the midpoint of last season and completed the season as Georgia’s backup. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 1,953 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Daniels is the third 5-star quarterback to transfer from Georgia during the Kirby Smart era, joining Jacob Eason and Justin Fields, and the third 5-star prospect to leave the program this spring. Former 5-star offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Clay Webb currently are in the portal.

Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback. The turning point for him with the Bulldogs’ was the two-week period heading into the eighth game of the season against Florida. Heading into that one, Smart detailed the differences in the two quarterbacks.

“There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson,” Smart said. “There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT.”

Under Harrell at USC, Daniels completed 61% of his passes for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.