JT Daniels era begins at quarterback for Georgia Bulldogs

“I don’t what has held him back,” said Bruce Rollinson, Daniels’ coach at Mater Dei High in California. “I’m sure they just weren’t confident in hi physical abilities. But I guarantee you, he probably has the playbook memorized front to back and has been offering suggestions on what they should be doing.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore got the nod Saturday over five-game starter Stetson Bennett and one-game starter D’Wan Mathis. It’s the first time since 2006 when Matthew Stafford, Joe Cox and Joe Tereshinki all got turns that Georgia has started three different quarterbacks in the same season.

Daniels earned the start during the two weeks of practices since the Bulldogs last played against Florida. Georgia’s quarterback play was notoriously poor in that Nov. 7 game and the two games before, which reignited the competition for the final stretch of the regular season. Sources close to with the situation confirmed that Daniels was set to start last Saturday’s game against Missouri. That contest was postponed Nov. 11 because of COVID-19 infections and contact-tracing.

The main issue is the Bulldogs’ enter their game against Mississippi State (2-4) ranked 80th in total offense, 87th in passing and 113th of 126 FBS teams in completion percentage. But the pressure to put Daniels on the field mounted after Bennett suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in the Florida game. That kept the fourth-year junior out of practice all last week. Bennett returned to Woodruff Practice Fields this week and was able to compete at full speed by midweek.

Georgia players decidedly stayed out of the controversy.

“We just have to make sure that whoever we’re going to rock with has got confidence in themselves,” junior running back James Cook said. “They just need to do the best job that they can do and we’ll (have) their back and be with them every step of the way.”

Daniels may be rusty, but he has a lot of experience. He played 742 snaps with the Trojans and started every game he played as a 17-year-old freshman in 2018. The results were mixed. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns but also had 10 interceptions. USC went 5-7 and 4-5 in Pac-12 play.

One of Daniels’ starts was against Leach’s Washington State team. The Trojans won 39-36 on a last-second field goal and Daniels went 17-of-26 for 241 yards and three touchdowns without and interception.

How long Daniels plans might stick around Georgia is unknown. He has not been available for interviews since arriving in the middle of the pandemic this summer. As a third-year sophomore, he will be draft-eligible after this season. Georgia’s other three scholarship quarterbacks return next season. The Bulldogs’ currently have a commitment from 5-star prospect Brock Vandagriff of Bogart.