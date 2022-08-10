What Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp said about defensive players

Jalen Carter (DL)

“When you play defensive football, you have to play at a certain level in terms of your effort, toughness, mentality – that competitive edge. So, the best version for him or anyone else on the defense would be those traits.” – Schumann

Nolan Smith (OLB)

“He’s known for being vocal because he is, but he holds himself to an extremely high standard in terms of how he works. Right now, he’s looking to be the best version of himself and improve in areas; he wants to be a better pass rusher. He’s really stepped out even more in terms of what he’s doing as a leader.” – Schumann

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith takes questions while holding his news conference at SEC Media Days on July 20 in Atlanta.

Christopher Smith (DB)

“(His playing experience is) so important. And Chris is a very, very intelligent football player and person. He’s a guy that’s able to lend a hand to young players. Being able to have an older player to sit down with a younger player, that’s vitally important to your progress and development as a young player.” – co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp

Dan Jackson (DB)

“His approach to his craft, to his improvement, he has made tremendous improvement in my time here at Georgia ... because of his work ethic, his approach about going and doing the things and addressing the things you need to improve on. You talk in terms of respect on the team, the guy has garnered a lot of respect amongst his teammates and certainly his coaching staff.” – Muschamp

Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall (ILB)

“I am really excited for those guys. They are guys that have battled it out throughout their careers. They’ve had some hardships, and they have remained positive, they have remained focused and determined.” – Schumann

Javon Bullard (DB)

“Javon is an extremely hard worker. He is a competitor and brings the type of energy we want all of our guys to have.” – Schumann

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (LB)

“I think he’s challenged himself. He loves football. He practices really hard. He’s an instinctive, physical player, but (we) need to continue to see him grow.” – Schumann