What Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp said about defensive players

Co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann stepped behind the podium to address the media Tuesday, the first day players put on full pads for preseason camp, and immediately apologized for his voice (or lack thereof).
Hopefully, Schumann’s vocal cords recover, as Tuesday marked only Day 6 of camp, and there’s still a ways to go. But, he made it through his news conference and shared some thoughts with the media, including on individual players and overall how the defense can keep producing despite returning three starters.
“You never ask somebody to replace somebody else, you ask them to be the best version of themselves,” Schumann said.
Georgia’s losses on defense have been well documented – five players were first-round NFL draft picks and eight were selected overall. But the cupboard isn’t bare - Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Christopher Smith are veterans with tons of experience, and Kelee Ringo, whose pick-six sealed the victory in the national championship game against Alabama, is back in the secondary.
Here’s an early look at some key players on defense as the Bulldogs look forward to their Sept. 3 season opener against Oregon:
Jalen Carter (DL)
“When you play defensive football, you have to play at a certain level in terms of your effort, toughness, mentality – that competitive edge. So, the best version for him or anyone else on the defense would be those traits.” – Schumann
Nolan Smith (OLB)
“He’s known for being vocal because he is, but he holds himself to an extremely high standard in terms of how he works. Right now, he’s looking to be the best version of himself and improve in areas; he wants to be a better pass rusher. He’s really stepped out even more in terms of what he’s doing as a leader.” – Schumann
Christopher Smith (DB)
“(His playing experience is) so important. And Chris is a very, very intelligent football player and person. He’s a guy that’s able to lend a hand to young players. Being able to have an older player to sit down with a younger player, that’s vitally important to your progress and development as a young player.” – co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp
Dan Jackson (DB)
“His approach to his craft, to his improvement, he has made tremendous improvement in my time here at Georgia ... because of his work ethic, his approach about going and doing the things and addressing the things you need to improve on. You talk in terms of respect on the team, the guy has garnered a lot of respect amongst his teammates and certainly his coaching staff.” – Muschamp
Rian Davis, Trezmen Marshall (ILB)
“I am really excited for those guys. They are guys that have battled it out throughout their careers. They’ve had some hardships, and they have remained positive, they have remained focused and determined.” – Schumann
Javon Bullard (DB)
“Javon is an extremely hard worker. He is a competitor and brings the type of energy we want all of our guys to have.” – Schumann
Jamon Dumas-Johnson (LB)
“I think he’s challenged himself. He loves football. He practices really hard. He’s an instinctive, physical player, but (we) need to continue to see him grow.” – Schumann
