Georgia-Oregon in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game is sold out

According to officials, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has sold out 14 of the 18 games since its creation of the college football game in 2008.

“This has already proven to be one of the toughest tickets we’ve ever seen for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game,” Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl CEO and president, said in a statement. “You have the defending national champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend, it’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets.”