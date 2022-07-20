ajc logo
Georgia-Oregon in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game is sold out

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts with defensive back Kelee Ringo after he intercepted a Alabama quarterback Bryce Young pass and returner it for a touchdown for a 33-18 lead and the victory over Alabama during the 4th quarter in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The season-opening game between Georgia and Oregon has sold out, according to Chick-fil-A Kickoff game officials. The game will be played Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3:30 p.m. start. and air on ABC.

According to officials, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has sold out 14 of the 18 games since its creation of the college football game in 2008.

“This has already proven to be one of the toughest tickets we’ve ever seen for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game,” Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl CEO and president, said in a statement. “You have the defending national champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend, it’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets.”

The game will feature the first meeting between Georgia and new Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for their national championship last season.

