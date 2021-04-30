UGA’s Ojulari, Campbell hope for short waits on Day 2 of NFL draft

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Friday and will feature the second and third rounds. It’s not likely UGA fans will have to wait as long into the night to hear another Bulldog called.

Odds are Ojulari will be the first off the board on Friday. Seven outside linebackers, defensive ends or “edge-rushers” were selected ahead of the redshirt sophomore from Marietta. The first was a surprise in Zaven Collins of Tulsa, who went 16th to the Cardinals. That began a bit of a run that included Miami’s Jaelan Phillips (18, Washington), Michigan’s Kwity Paye (21, Colts), Miami’s Gregory Rousseau (26, Bills), Houston’s Payton Turner (28, Saints), Penn State’s Jayson Oweh (31, Ravens) and Washington’s Joe Tryon (32, Washington).

It appears that Ojulari’s size hurt him in comparison with the others. While listed at 6-3, 240 at Georgia, he measured in at 6-2, 249 for NFL scouts. The six players chosen ahead of Ojulari averaged around 6-5, 250.

Campbell also shouldn’t have to wait too long Friday. His 40 time was one of the best among the cornerbacks that tested for this year’s draft, with Stokes’ 4.25 being the fastest. Stokes was the fifth DB taken in the opening round. He followed South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn (8, Pathers), Alabama’s Patrick Surtain Jr. (9, Broncos), Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley (22, Titans) and Northwestern’s Greg Newsome (26, Ravens).

Georgia offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Trey Hill also could hear their names called on Friday. The Bulldogs have 11 players in the draft pool this year.

A 2020 first-team All-SEC honoree, Stokes had a career-high four interceptions and 94 return yards in nine games last season. He was one of only four FBS players to return two of those picks for touchdowns. Stokes finished with 78 career tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble on a sack against Tennessee in 2019 that resulted in a Bulldog defensive touchdown.

