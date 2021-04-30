Georgia CB Eric Stokes picked in first round by Green Bay Packers

The actual number of NFL players that can run a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash is considerably less many might think. Stokes not only ran a televised, laser-timed 4.25 40 at Georgia’s Pro Day, he actually did it at least two other times in combine conditions. Word is he went even faster during training and had an eye on the all-time record.

At Georgia, they generally didn’t run 40-yard dashes, but skill-position players were always fitted with GPS-monitoring devices for practice and games that showed Stokes nearly reaching 22 mph in bursts. Meanwhile, there allegedly were post-practice races between the likes of Stokes and fellow prep track stars such as cornerback Tyson Campbell and receiver Arian Smith.

Victors never were publicly declared. But the Bulldogs were quite certain that Stokes was very fast.

“Speed, speed and more speed, that is the first thing he can bring,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stokes’ attributes. “He’s a high-character young man who has brought so much to our program.”

Even Stokes seemed to be surprised by his 4.25 40 time. Not that he ran it, but the reaction to it.

“They’re finally acknowledging my speed, like, not pushing it aside,” Stokes said after posting his jaw-dropping time at UGA’s Pro Day. “They actually see I’m really that fast, and it’s really amazing.”

Stokes didn’t play cornerback at Eastside High. That meant a redshirt his freshman year at Georgia to learn the position. He became a part-time starter as a redshirt freshman, then a regular and second-team All-SEC performer as a sophomore. In his last season at Georgia, Stokes’ ball skills caught up with his athletic ability. He recorded a team-best four interceptions and 94 yards and a TD on returns.

If Stokes’ professional career remains on a similar trajectory, he’s going to become one of the NFL’s best corners – fast.

ERIC STOKES