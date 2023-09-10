UGA’s Jarvis Jones was suspended for game after reckless-driving arrest

ATHENS — Georgia great and Bulldogs staffer Jarvis Jones was not on the sidelines Saturday for the Bulldogs’ home game against Ball State as he was serving a suspension after he was arrested Sept. 1 for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limits.

Jones, who serves as the player-connection coordinator for coach Kirby Smart, was the latest in a string of team members to be cited or arrested for speeding and/or reckless driving following the death of two members of the program in a high-speed crash Jan. 15.

Asked at his postgame news conference about Jones’ absence from the Bulldogs sidelines during the team’s 45-3 win, Smart explained that he was suspended and will return this coming week. The Bulldogs will be at home Saturday against South Carolina.

Jones, 33, was on the sideline for the Sept. 2 season opener less than 24 hours after Athens-Clarke County police caught him driving 86 mph in a 40 mph zone.