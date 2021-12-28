UGA’s Jenny Bae chosen for elite Curtis Cup practice session

University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae is one of 12 players invited to the elite practice session that will help determine members of the 2022 U.S. Curtis Cup team.
The dozen players were chosen by the USGA’s International Team Selection Group for a practice session Jan. 15-16 at Mountain Lake Golf Club in Lake Wales, Fla. The Curtis Cup will be played June 10-12 at Marion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.
The American team likely will emerge from those practices. There are six spots open on the eight-player team, as 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle of Kentucky and 2021 Mark McCormack Medal winner Rose Zhang of Stanford were automatic selections.
Bae, 20, was an honorable-mention Golfweek All-American and named to the second-team All-SEC in 2020-21. She was Georgia’s top finisher in six events and was medalist at the NCAA Columbus Regional. Over the summer she won the Georgia Women’s Amateur and the Georgia Women’s Open. Bae was medalist at the U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier, where she advanced to the Round of 16 before losing to Castle.
Others invited to the practice session were: Stanford’s Rachel Heck, Brooke Seay and 2026 commit Megha Ganne, Ole Miss’ Julia Johnson, Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, Ohio State’s Aneka Seumanutafa and Duke’s Erica Shepherd.
Castle, Heck, Kuehn, Migliaccio and Zhang competed in the 2021 matches, which were postponed from 2020 because of COVID-19. Ganne, low amateur at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open, was an alternate on that team. The U.S. team defeated Great Britain and Ireland 12.5 to 8.5 in 2021 to win overseas for the first time since 2008.
