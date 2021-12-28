UGA’s Jenny Bae chosen for elite Curtis Cup practice session

The dozen players were chosen by the USGA’s International Team Selection Group for a practice session Jan. 15-16 at Mountain Lake Golf Club in Lake Wales, Fla. The Curtis Cup will be played June 10-12 at Marion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.

The American team likely will emerge from those practices. There are six spots open on the eight-player team, as 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle of Kentucky and 2021 Mark McCormack Medal winner Rose Zhang of Stanford were automatic selections.