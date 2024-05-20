UGA women’s tennis falls to A&M 4-1 in NCAA finals

Sunday night’s developments made for a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a magical run under Georgia first-year coach Drake Bernstein. The Bulldogs upset No. 2 Stanford in the quarterfinals, then rolled 4-0 over No. 6 Pepperdine in the semifinals to make Bernstein the first UGA women’s coach to reach a national final in his first season. The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 25-5 record.

There was a lot to criticize about the tournament setup. The men’s championship match between TCU and Texas did not start until 4 p.m. and went long before the Horned Frogs finally defeated Texas 4-3. That pushed back the start of the Georgia-A&M match more than an hour, then was delayed another hour due to rain.

Once inside, the Aggies took firm control on some of the slowest courts in college tennis. After taking the doubles point, A&M rolled to first-set victories at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5 singles and Georgia was fighting to extend the match the rest of the night. The Aggies pulled ahead 2-0 with Mary Stoiana’s win over Dasha Vidmanova in a second-set tiebreaker, 7-4.

Anastacia Lopata gave the Bulldogs hope with a quick two-set win, 6-4, 6-1, over Mia Kupres at No. 4 and Georgia’s Mai Nirundorn won her first set at No. 6 in a tiebreaker, 7-5. Then A&M’s Luciana Perez came back from behind to clinch No. 5 singles in a second-set tiebreaker, 7-2, over Guillermina “G.G.” Grant.

The Aggies proved too strong at the top. Mell Reasco also extended her match on Court 3 to a third set after dropping the first one. But she fell hard to Nicole Kearin in the third set 6-1 in the last frame to give the Aggies the clinching point. A&M’s Carson Brantstine also led Georgia’s Alexandria Vecic 5-0 in the third and it looked as though No. 6 singles also was heading to a third set.