UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship

“Ohio State definitely has a lot of great receivers, great quarterback, and we’ve got a lot of respect for them,” Lassiter said. “I’ll say during the LSU game, not trying to backtrack too far, but we did have some lapses during that game in the second half. We just really needed to recenter and refocus after that win and during this time off and just get back to the basics of Georgia football.

“... In the secondary, we’ve just been harping on technique and working on our base coverages, working on Day 1 things and just mainly technique and gaining more confidence and stuff like that.”

In particular, Lassiter gave props to Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., tied for third nationally with 12 touchdown receptions: “He’s a really good player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s very physical. He’s a big long guy with a pretty big catch radius. He just seems like he pays attention. He has a lot of attention to detail during the game, and I think that’s what makes him a pretty good player.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Stroud, whom he tried to recruit to UGA. Stroud is first in the nation in quarterback efficiency rating (176.25) and second in yards per attempt (9.4).

“He has a really good disposition about him,” Smart said. “He’s not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me at quarterback is one of the No. 1 qualities you can find. He came on a visit to our place as well and got to see him at the Heisman. He’s just matured. To see him grow, he’s always had tremendous arm strength and touch and velocity on throws, but he’s become a complete quarterback there in their system.”

