Countdown to Peach Bowl: Georgia listed as a 6.5-point favorite

The ramp up to the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State will begin in earnest next Monday when the teams are in Atlanta for head coach interviews, a dinner and tours of the College Football Hall of Fame. Practices here begin on Tuesday.

As they hype gets underway, No. 1 Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite in the game over No. 4 Ohio State and remains so as on Monday’s latest line. The over/under for the game is set at 62.5 points.