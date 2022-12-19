ajc logo
X

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Georgia listed as a 6.5-point favorite

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The countdown to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is on.

The ramp up to the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State will begin in earnest next Monday when the teams are in Atlanta for head coach interviews, a dinner and tours of the College Football Hall of Fame. Practices here begin on Tuesday.

As they hype gets underway, No. 1 Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite in the game over No. 4 Ohio State and remains so as on Monday’s latest line. The over/under for the game is set at 62.5 points.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King10h ago

Credit: Brett Duke

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees carted off before the game
14h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

What the Falcons had to say after the 21-18 loss to the Saints
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
The Latest

Georgia basketball gets signature win over Notre Dame
13h ago
After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
Behind the scenes: Tailgating at Georgia
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top