UGA-record 6 players taken in first three rounds of NFL draft

With six selections in the first three rounds, the Bulldogs are in good position to surpass the seven picks they posted in both 2019 and 2020. Georgia had only three selections at this point last year and only two after the first three rounds in 2019.

Reigning national champion Alabama was leading all programs with a record eight selections, each in the first two rounds.

Georgia’s Campbell and Ojulari going in the second round wasn’t much of a surprise. Both were considered serious threats to go in the first round. In fact, ESPN said there was only a 14% chance that Ojulari would have to wait as long as he did, which was until the 18th pick of the second round.

But then there wasn’t another Bulldogs summoned until 11:02 p.m. when the Chargers selected Rice. The 6-foot, 233-pound senior was all over the board in mock drafts, but few had him coming off before the third day.

Likewise, Cleveland was hard to peg. But handicappers predicted it would be hard for teams to pass up the guard’s 6-6, 354-pound frame.

McKitty was a major surprise from the standpoint that he did not have great production in his one season as a tight end with the Bulldogs. A transfer from FSU, where he had 50 catches in the three seasons, McKitty caught only six passes 108 yards and touchdown in a season shortened to seven games because of injury and opting out of the bowl game. But he maintained that his game had actually advanced with improved blocking and learning Todd Monken’s offensive system.

Georgia still has several promising draft candidates heading into the final four rounds Saturday. They include offensive lineman Trey Hill, defensive lineman Malik Herring and defensive backs DJ Daniel, Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb.

MONTY RICE

Selection: 92, Tennessee Titans

92, Tennessee Titans Position: Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-0, 233

6-0, 233 College: University of Georgia

University of Georgia Eligibilty: Senior

Senior Hometown: Huntsville, Ala.

Huntsville, Ala. High School: James Clemens

James Clemens Statistically speaking: Even though slowed by a chronic foot injury, started eight of the nine games he played and finished third on the team with 49 tackles. Known for extremely strong knowledge of defensive concepts.

Even though slowed by a chronic foot injury, started eight of the nine games he played and finished third on the team with 49 tackles. Known for extremely strong knowledge of defensive concepts. Notable: Finished as one of five finalists for the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker.

BEN CLEVELAND

Selection: 94, Baltimore Ravens

94, Baltimore Ravens Position: Guard

Guard Ht., wt.: 6-6, 354

6-6, 354 College: University of Georgia

University of Georgia Eligibilty: Senior

Senior Hometown: Toccoa

Toccoa High School: Stephens County

Stephens County Statistically speaking: All-SEC First Team by AP and coaches...started at right guard in all nine regular-season games. Played 82 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps during the regular season, including 100 percent vs. Alabama, Florida and Miss. State.

All-SEC First Team by AP and coaches...started at right guard in all nine regular-season games. Played 82 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps during the regular season, including 100 percent vs. Alabama, Florida and Miss. State. Notable: Nicknamed “Big Country,” Cleveland loves hunting and fishing and almost always carries a large hunting knife with him, with which he picks his teeth, among other things. Known for killing and eating almost anything, including squirrel.

TRE’ McKITTY