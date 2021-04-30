Georgia CB Tyson Campbell first off board in 2nd round

Campbell’s trajectory at Georgia was solid. He started 11 of 14 games as a freshman, losing his starting spot to Eric Stokes for three games after being slowed by injury.

Injuries followed Campbell into his sophomore season. He missed five games and part of another because of a lingering turf-toe injury.

Campbell finally put together a full season in 2020, and his NFL stock rose with it. He played in all 10 of Georgia’s games – even sticking with the Bulldogs for the bowl game – and finished with 29 tackles. He also recorded his first career interception and returned it 40 yards against South Carolina.

That it took him to the third-to-last game of his third season to notch an interception was one of the knocks on Campbell. But like his UGA defensive backfield mate Eric Stokes, he has incredible speed. He clocked 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s Pro Day in March.

That wasn’t as fast as Stokes (4.25), but it was faster than Surtain (4.42).

Time to soar.

TYSON CAMPBELL