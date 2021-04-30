Georgia CB Tyson Campbell first off board in 2nd round

ATHENS – Georgia’s Tyson Campbell is ready to spread his wings.
After he was passed over in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, the junior cornerback from Plantation, Fla., didn’t have to wait long Friday. He was selected with the very first pick the second round -- 33rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That Campbell was the sixth cornerback taken overall, and just four spots behind the fifth defensive back taken, his teammate Eric Stokes.
Once again, Campbell’s selection came after his longtime friend and former teammate, Patrick Surtain, who was drafted ninth in the first round. Surtain and Campbell were teammates at American Heritage High in Plantation, Fla., and both were 5-star recruiting prospects. Surtain signed with Alabama while Campbell went to Georgia.
Thursday was just another chapter in their parallel stories. But undoubtedly Campbell would like to be the one returning to South Florida with some hardware this time.
Campbell’s trajectory at Georgia was solid. He started 11 of 14 games as a freshman, losing his starting spot to Eric Stokes for three games after being slowed by injury.
Injuries followed Campbell into his sophomore season. He missed five games and part of another because of a lingering turf-toe injury.
Campbell finally put together a full season in 2020, and his NFL stock rose with it. He played in all 10 of Georgia’s games – even sticking with the Bulldogs for the bowl game – and finished with 29 tackles. He also recorded his first career interception and returned it 40 yards against South Carolina.
That it took him to the third-to-last game of his third season to notch an interception was one of the knocks on Campbell. But like his UGA defensive backfield mate Eric Stokes, he has incredible speed. He clocked 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s Pro Day in March.
That wasn’t as fast as Stokes (4.25), but it was faster than Surtain (4.42).
Time to soar.
TYSON CAMPBELL
- Selection: 33rd, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Position: Cornerback
- Ht., wt.: 6-1, 193
- Eligibility: Junior
- Hometown: Plantation, Fla.
- High school: American Heritage
- Statistically speaking: While Campbell was slow in recording his first career interception, that didn’t keep him from making big plays. As a freshman, he forced a fumble against Missouri and then returned in 64 yards for a touchdown. His second career TD came on a recovered fumble in the end zone against Georgia Tech.
- Notable: Not only did Campbell play with Alabama’s Patrick Surtain in high school, he also played there for Surtain’s father, also Patrick Surtain. Surtain II went to the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick Thursday.