UGA equestrian team wins its 7th national championship

ATHENS -- The Georgia equestrian team won the program’s seventh national championship on Saturday, defeating No. 4-ranked Southern Methodist 9-7 in the finals at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Meghan Boenig’s latest title gives UGA the most of any program in NCEA history.
“What an incredible day with terrific rides,” Boenig said Saturday night. “This team is so deserving and there are so many emotions running high. To SMU: They rode their hearts out and made it difficult for us. This group, particularly our seniors came out here after SECs and said, ‘We are not done. This is not how our story ends.’
“What a special day and a day to celebrate. I am so proud of this team and everything they’ve accomplished.”
Tied after Flat, Horsemanship and Fencing, Georgia needed two points in Reining to be able to lock down the title. It came down to the final ride with Courtney Blumer topping her opponent 214.5-211.5.
“Our motto this year has been ‘For My Dawgs,’” Blumer said, “and whenever I went in the arena I was thinking about all of the girls who came back for this year, this moment. I’m so glad that we won the championship for them, for my Dawgs.”
Said Boenig: “History has told me it’s never done until it’s done so I’m not surprised it came down to the final ride.”