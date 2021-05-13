UGA charged $60K for AD search that led to Josh Brooks’ hire

Brooks was tabbed UGA’s interim AD on Dec. 2, or approximately 42 hours after former AD Greg McGarity announced his impending retirement. However, those duties would not begin until after the New Year. McGarity’s last official day was Dec. 30, but he relocated to Ponte Vedra, Fla., well before Christmas.

After Brooks was named permanent AD on Jan. 6, UGA President Jere Morehead said that “a number of prominent athletic directors” had been “very interested in the position.” He also said that he conducted his own interviews and that an 11-person advisory committee vetted a “diverse group of highly-qualified candidates.” Other than Virginia AD Carla Williams, none of those candidates have been identified to date.

UGA also paid CSA a $60,000 fee when basketball coach Tom Crean was hired in 2018. The Bulldogs were turned down by their top candidate in that search, former Ohio State coach Thad Matta.