UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports

Meanwhile, back in the Razorbacks’ hometown of Fayetteville, Ark., Georgia’s women’s tennis team was putting the finishing touches on an incredible run to win the SEC Tournament. To do it, the Lady Dogs had to knock off No. 2-ranked and undefeated Texas A&M 4-2.

It was the ninth SEC Tournament title in program history and the 20th SEC crown overall. Graduate Meg Kowalski and sophomore Guillermina Grant earned All-SEC Tournament team honors and Kowalski was tabbed the Most Outstanding Player.

“I’m really, really happy, excited and proud of this team,” coach Jeff Wallace said. “We have put in a lot of work and they came together this weekend and played some absolutely incredible tennis.”

Back in Athens, the Georgia softball team also put together a clean slate. Pitchers Madison Kerpics and Shelby Walters combined for a one-hit, 3-0 shutout to complete a sweep of South Carolina. The 12th-ranked Bulldogs (37-10, 15-5) have just one conference series remaining at LSU (May 5-7). They’ll play host to Mercer on Wednesday (7 p.m., SECN).

“I’m really proud of our team proud of the competitiveness over the course of the weekend,” coach Tony Baldwin said. “Proud of our pitching staff just commanding the ball. Back-to-back one hitters is certainly going to put you in a position to win.”

Unfortunately for UGA, Georgia’s men’s tennis team was unable to make it a perfect weekend while competing in the SEC Tournament in Auburn. The No. 4-ranked and previously SEC-undefeated Bulldogs (20-6, 12-0) won the doubles point against No. 5 Kentucky (24-4, 9-3 SEC) and quickly went up 3-1. But they lost the last three matches, with No. 4 singles Blake Croyder and No. 5 Miguel Perez Peña each having a chance to clinch the championship point in their third sets. Alas, Kentucky’s Jaden Weekes prevailed 7-6 (9-7) edged Perez Peña in the final set, and the Wildcats won their first tournament title since 1992.

The Bulldogs must reset for an NCAA Tournament run that will begin as a regional host.

“Credit to Kentucky, they played better than we did during some of the most important points,” said head coach Manny Diaz. “We had opportunities to win, but I’m so proud of the way we competed and fought today. This will make us stronger.”