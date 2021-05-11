Tykee Smith wants to make a name for himself on Georgia’s defense

So, Smith said he’s taking it decidedly slowly when it comes to figuring out how to leverage his growing fame into some kind of money-making enterprise while at Georgia.

“I’m waiting until June or July, whenever it is that it’s supposed to officially passed by the NCAA, to find out a little more about it,” Smith said. “I haven’t really gotten into all of that yet. I’m kind of new the whole name, image, likeness thing.”

Smart man. Besides, Smith has a bunch of other things on his mind at the moment. Things such as permanently leaving Morgantown, W.Va., relocating to Athens and earning himself a spot on Georgia’s defense for the 2021 season.

Making the move

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, Smith confirmed that he successfully completed his spring semester at West Virginia – had a 3.2 GPA, he said – and is cleared to enroll at Georgia for the summer semester.

For the moment, he’s home in Philadelphia. He said he’ll move to Athens and into his new digs on the UGA campus June 1, then join the team the next day for summer workouts.

“I’m real excited to get down there; I kind of can’t wait,” Smith said. “I’m ready to get down there and get situated and get everything figured out.”

Technically, Smith (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) comes to Georgia as a safety. But the specific position he played for two seasons at West Virginia is called the “spear.”

It’s essentially the same thing as the “star” in coach Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense. And star is the position Smith expects to play for the Bulldogs. And if he plays it anywhere as well as he did the “spear” for the Mountaineers, that’s going to be very good for Georgia.

Tykee Smith had 114 tackles and 10.5 tackles -- including this one against Kansas State -- in two seasons playing the "spear" position at West Virginia. Credit: Dale Sparks Credit: Dale Sparks

Smith collected 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, four interceptions and 100 yards in returns in two seasons at West Virginia. Those statistics helped Smith become a freshman All-American his first season and earn third-team All-American honors as a sophomore.

As one might expect, West Virginians aren’t thrilled about Smith’s decision to play for the Bulldogs. They no doubt took note that he is following the Mountaineers’ former defensive backfield coach, Jahmile Addae, to Athens.

Smith doesn’t shy away from that being an integral part of the equation.

“Coach Addae being there played a big role in my decision, obviously,” said Smith, who also considered Penn State and several other major programs as destinations. “But then it was more about the opportunity I was walking into. There was a need at Georgia, and I felt like I could help them fulfill it at that position. Basically, it was just a business decision for me.”

Philly connection

Smith’s addition keeps Georgia’s talent pipeline open from Philadelphia. You may recall that former Bulldogs D’Andre Swift and Mark Webb also hail from the area.

Smith knows them well. In high school, Smith trained some under Swift’s father, Darren. And just last week, Swift, Webb and Smith worked out together for an afternoon on a field in their old stomping grounds in Philly.

“Yeah, the kids in Philly kind of keep it tight, man,” said Nick Lincoln, Smith’s coach at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia who now is head coach at Delaware Military Academy. “All those guys playing college and pro had a big workout the other day. Got together and had some DB/receiver work. Philly, for it to be a big city, it’s got a small, tight-knit football community.”

Indeed, Smith said he talked to Swift and Webb before committing to the Bulldogs. In turn, he hopes to convince 4-star defensive end Enai White of Imhotep, the state’s top prospect, and other Philly players to come Georgia’s way as well.

“Kids are probably the best recruiters out there,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln probably knows Smith better than anybody. In addition to coaching him at Imhotep, he has fulfilled the role of mentor and adviser. The two remained in close contact while Smith was at West Virginia and throughout his ordeal as he explored the possibility of transferring.

Tykee Smith had four interceptions for 100 yards in returns while playing defensive back at West Virginia. He is transferring to Georgia on June 1, 2021. Credit: Dale Sparks Credit: Dale Sparks

So what’s Georgia getting in Smith? Lincoln loves answering that question.

“He was a dog before he was a Bulldog,” Lincoln said with a laugh. “I mean, he’s probably the best overall football player I’ve been around, and that’s saying a lot where I’m coming from.”

Lincoln likes to share the story about Smith’s contributions as a junior during Imhotep’s run to the state championship game to illustrate what he said is a unique combination of intelligence and athleticism.

“We’re heading into the semifinals, and he hadn’t been playing running back all year,” Lincoln said. “Then our star running back got himself into a situation where he couldn’t play. So we had to teach Tykee all our run keys and stuff in the gym before the game. He ends up rushing for 252 and five touchdowns.

“He’s just, like, a different guy, a cerebral football player. You’ve only got to tell him stuff once. In terms of his ability to diagnose plays based on formations and understanding game plans and stuff like that, that’s kind of what separates him.”

Such an endorsement has to be music to the ears of Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The star is an incredibly integral part of the Bulldogs’ defensive package, alternating on a moment’s notice from slot coverage to run support to blitzing the quarterback. Georgia operated exceptionally well last season with Tyrique Stevenson and Webb, and they feel good about what senior Latavious Brini can do in that role as well. But Smith’s presence enhances all the possibilities.

Smith said he’s been studying what he can when he can while wrapping up his academic responsibilities at West Virginia. He’s also been getting to know his fellow DBs at Georgia, a few of whom he’s been on Zoom’s with.

“I’m familiar with a lot of them,” Smith said. “I was at the Nike Opening event with some of them back in high school. So I’m familiar with some of them. And then since I committed there, I’ve kind of gotten to know more of them. We’re just clicking from there.”

Sudden departure

Smith’s departure from West Virginia wasn’t without controversy. It sounds as though his mind was made up to leave before his work there was finished. The 247Sports affiliate that covers West Virginia football, reported something about a car accident Smith was involved in and Smith deciding to stay home in Philly afterward rather than rejoin the team for bowl practice in Morgantown.

Having done that, Smith reportedly was told by West Virginia coaches upon his late return that he would not start against Army in the Liberty Bowl. He did not. In fact, he played in only one first-half series and sat on the bench for the rest of the game. The Mountaineers won 24-21, then Smith was gone.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown was asked about all that after the bowl game.

“A mutual separation,” Brown said. “It’s a lot like some relationships I’m sure everyone on here has been in. It just gets to a point where it’s best for both parties, and that’s kind of where we were. Nothing negative to say about it. Had a really good two years here being productive on the field, and I wish him the best.”

Smith doesn’t have anything to say about it either. Lincoln indicated Smith simply was ready to move on.

“From the beginning it was a little weird there (at West Virginia) because the staff that recruited him actually left,” Lincoln said. “(Dana) Holgerson left right after the bowl game in Tykee’s senior year in high school, and it was kind of up in the air whether Neal Brown was going to honor his scholarship. Then you had the new coaching staff and all that. It wasn’t playing time, obviously, because he was out there on the field all the time making plays. His position coach going to Georgia, maybe that played a part. Maybe it’s just the SEC and that platform.

“This generation is definitely a little different than in the past as far as sticking somewhere. But I truly believe he’s going to end up being great for Georgia.”

Smith’s presence alone won’t solve all of Georgia’s concerns in the secondary. The Bulldogs have a lot of them, having lost both starting cornerbacks among six defensive backs overall to the NFL and a transfer after last season.

But Smith is eager to contribute however he can.

“I’m going to miss West Virginia and especially the class I came in with,” Smith said. “Basically, I’ve built a bond with all those guys, and the people in academics and the strength staff. They helped make me into who I am.

“But now I’m just looking forward to playing for Georgia, playing on a big stage, playing in big games.”