Two more times set for Georgia football

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws from the pocket during the first half of heir annual college football spring game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Bulldogs | 1 hour ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia’s second and third football games – the home opener versus Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 11 and the SEC opener against South Carolina on Sept. 18 – will be broadcast on ESPN networks, it was announced Thursday.

Georgia’s game against UAB will begin at 3:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2. Georgia will play host South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN the following week.

Kickoff times and networks already had been announced for Georgia’s season opener against Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and for the annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 30. The Georgia-Clemson game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Georgia-Florida matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

