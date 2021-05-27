Two more times set for Georgia football

Georgia’s game against UAB will begin at 3:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2. Georgia will play host South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN the following week.

Kickoff times and networks already had been announced for Georgia’s season opener against Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and for the annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 30. The Georgia-Clemson game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Georgia-Florida matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.