Twenty weeks and counting at No. 1 in AP Poll for Georgia

Georgia (8-0) remained in the top spot for the 20th straight week in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Sunday after the 43-20 win. The Bulldogs are one week away from tying the second-longest streak of all-time. Georgia received 48 of the 63 first-place votes for a total of 1,553 points. Michigan, which was off this week, is second with nine first-place votes and 1,494 points.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes. No. 5 Washington rounded out the top of the poll, which remained unchanged from last week.

Last week, Georgia received 38 first-place votes. Georgia’s streak, which started on Oct. 9, 2022, is the third-longest of all time. It is one behind the streak of 21 weeks by Miami from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 from 2003-05.

Georgia also remained No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

In the AP poll, Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10 after a loss to Kansas on Saturday. No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State rounded out the top 10.

The first College Football Playoff poll will be released on Tuesday between 7-8 p.m.

Georgia will host No. 14 Missouri on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The full AP Top 25 poll:

1.Georgia 8-0 (48 first-place votes)

2. Michigan 8-0 (9)

3. Ohio State 8-0 (3)

4. Florida State 8-0 (3)

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Penn State 7-1

10. Oklahoma 7-1

11. Ole Miss 7-1

12. Notre Dame 7-2

13. LSU 6-2

14. Missouri 7-1

15. Louisville 7-1

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Air Force 8-0

18. Utah 6-2

19. Tennessee 6-2

20. UCLA 6-2

21. Tulane 7-1

22. Kansas 6-2

23. James Madison 8-0

24. USC 7-2

25. Kansas State 6-2

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2