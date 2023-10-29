Twenty weeks and counting at No. 1 in AP Poll for Georgia

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
53 minutes ago
X

Georgia increased its hold on the No. 1 ranking following Saturday’s dominating performance against Florida.

Georgia (8-0) remained in the top spot for the 20th straight week in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Sunday after the 43-20 win. The Bulldogs are one week away from tying the second-longest streak of all-time. Georgia received 48 of the 63 first-place votes for a total of 1,553 points. Michigan, which was off this week, is second with nine first-place votes and 1,494 points.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes. No. 5 Washington rounded out the top of the poll, which remained unchanged from last week.

Last week, Georgia received 38 first-place votes. Georgia’s streak, which started on Oct. 9, 2022, is the third-longest of all time. It is one behind the streak of 21 weeks by Miami from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 from 2003-05.

Georgia also remained No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

In the AP poll, Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10 after a loss to Kansas on Saturday. No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Penn State rounded out the top 10.

The first College Football Playoff poll will be released on Tuesday between 7-8 p.m.

Georgia will host No. 14 Missouri on Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The full AP Top 25 poll:

1.Georgia 8-0 (48 first-place votes)

2. Michigan 8-0 (9)

3. Ohio State 8-0 (3)

4. Florida State 8-0 (3)

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Penn State 7-1

10. Oklahoma 7-1

11. Ole Miss 7-1

12. Notre Dame 7-2

13. LSU 6-2

14. Missouri 7-1

15. Louisville 7-1

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Air Force 8-0

18. Utah 6-2

19. Tennessee 6-2

20. UCLA 6-2

21. Tulane 7-1

22. Kansas 6-2

23. James Madison 8-0

24. USC 7-2

25. Kansas State 6-2

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Day 2 of ONE Musicfest to bring big crowds to see big acts52m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
2h ago

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
21h ago

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
21h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For No. 1 Georgia, games only get bigger from here
5h ago
Georgia’s Ladd McConkey steps up big in Brock Bowers’ absence
15h ago
Carson Beck’s triumphant homecoming latest sign he can be championship QB
17h ago
Featured

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
21h ago
What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top