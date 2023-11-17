Twenty-nine years later, Eagles waive Bernard Williams

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
You may have missed it.

In NFL transactions Thursday, the Eagles released Bernard Williams, a former first-round pick out of Georgia.

The move came 29 years after Williams, who was an All-Rookie offensive tackle in 1994, last played a down in the NFL. He didn’t play again after his rookie season following a suspension for a positive marijuana test. The 6-foot-8, 317-pound left tackle started all 16 games that rookie season.

The move was procedural, as the Eagles never released nor took Williams, now 51, off the suspended list. That technically made him still a member of the team. Until Thursday.

Williams was the 14th pick of the 1994 draft.

Divided congregation illustrates heartbreak of United Methodist split
