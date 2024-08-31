Georgia Bulldogs

Report: Trevor Etienne not expected to play in UGA-Clemson season opener

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne makes a long gain during the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne makes a long gain during the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Georgia is expected to be without running back Trevor Etienne on Saturday against Clemson.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report will not play against Clemson. Georgia had four players arrested this offseason on driving-related charges.

While Kirby Smart was tight-lipped as far as suspensions in the run up to the game, he indicated earlier this summer the Bulldogs would have them.

“We don’t talk about the suspensions,” Smart said. “We have them. I think it’s pretty obvious that we’ve done them in the past. You guys know when we do them. Each of those cases is very different and they’ll be handled in different ways.”

With Etienne out, Georgia will turn to Branson Robinson, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones at running back. Georgia also will be without running back Roderick Robinson as he recently had toe surgery.

Georgia previously dismissed wide receiver Rara Thomas from the team following an August arrest. Safety David Daniel-Sisavanh was dismissed from the team in July.

As for other injuries, defensive linemen Jordan Hall (leg) and Xzavier McLeod (unspecified) were listed as out of the game on the SEC injury report.

Georgia’s game against Clemson is set for a noon start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia football injury report for Week 1 game against Clemson

  • Warren Brinson -- Achilles -- probable
  • Jared Wilson -- Achilles -- probable
  • Colbie Young -- hamstring -- probable
  • Chaz Chambliss -- hamstring -- probable
  • Smael Mondon -- foot/possible suspension -- questionable
  • Trevor Etienne -- possible suspension -- questionable
  • Sacovie White -- possible suspension -- questionable
  • Bo Hughley -- possible suspension -- questionable
  • Xzavier McLeod -- unspecified -- out
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- out
  • Chris Peal -- shoulder -- out
  • Marcus Harrison -- back -- out

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

