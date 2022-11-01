Torn chest muscle ends season for Georgia’s Nolan Smith

Smith’s loss leaves a vast and untimely void on Georgia’s top-ranked defense as the No. 1 Bulldogs prepare to host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers and the nation’s top offense at Sanford Stadium. The Vols arrive averaging 49.4 points and 553 yards per game and leading the SEC in explosive-scoring pass plays.

Sixth-year senior Robert Beal and sophomore Chaz Chambliss logged most of the snaps at the “Jack” outside linebacker position with Smith on the sideline Saturday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean either will take over the spot where Smith started the past 12 games and 23 in his career.

Georgia can also turn to junior Mekhail “MJ” Sherman, redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey and freshmen Marvin Jones and CJ Madden. All of them were highly sought recruits when they signed with the Bulldogs out of high school.

Sherman, a five-star prospect from Baltimore, is listed as Smith’s backup on the Bulldogs’ depth chart. But he played only two snaps against the Gators and has played sparingly most of the season. Sherman was not dealing with the flu last week, as previously reported.

“He’s just patiently waiting his turn,” a family member said.

Jones did have the flu, however, and Smart said “a few” defensive players did.

Smith’s most notable trait probably was his ability to set the edge against the rush. As much as fans want to see the Bulldogs sack the quarterback more, finding someone who can match Smith’s effectiveness in that role will be more of a priority in practice this week.

“We’ll find out,” Smart said of possible successors. “Chaz came in and did a really good job (against Florida). And ‘Beefy’ (Beal) did a good job filling in for him. We’ll see.”