Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book

‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book
caption arrowCaption
‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book

Credit: AJC and Triumph Books

Credit: AJC and Triumph Books

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Staff
47 minutes ago

Working with Triumph Books, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating UGA’s national championship with an exclusive book.

You can order your 128-page commemorative book by visiting www.triumphbooks.com/GeorgiaWins or by calling 1-800-888-4741 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST. We are offering a limited number of hardcover copies.

Readers will find memorable photos, stories and analysis from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and DawgNation writers who covered Georgia’s historic season, capped by the national championship victory over SEC rival Alabama.

caption arrowCaption
‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book. (AJC and Triumph Books)

Credit: AJC and Triumph Books

‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book
caption arrowCaption
‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book. (AJC and Triumph Books)

Credit: AJC and Triumph Books

Credit: AJC and Triumph Books

In addition to stories about every game of the 2021 season, the book also features profiles of Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Brock Bowers and Coach Kirby Smart.

The book is just one of the keepsakes the AJC has produced for readers to mark UGA’s historic season.

ExploreUGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia-Alabama championship coverage

The drought is over: Georgia is national champion again

Mark Bradley: Mighty Georgia runs down Bama to claim its long-sought championship

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

QB Stetson Bennett’s story a testament to the Georgia community that nurtured him

Steve Hummer: Champion 1980 Bulldogs have waited long enough for company

LIVE FROM THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Read minute-by-minute updates from AJC journalists during the game

Full coverage on AJC.com

Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nakobe Dean: ‘We knew that if they don’t score no more, they don’t win’
1h ago
‘Finally!’ - Special coverage of UGA’s national championship victory in Tuesday ePaper
3h ago
Georgia didn’t crumble after costly turnover on march to title
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top