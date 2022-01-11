‘Top Dawgs’ captures UGA’s championship season in an exclusive book

Working with Triumph Books, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating UGA’s national championship with an exclusive book.
You can order your 128-page commemorative book by visiting www.triumphbooks.com/GeorgiaWins or by calling 1-800-888-4741 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST. We are offering a limited number of hardcover copies.
Readers will find memorable photos, stories and analysis from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and DawgNation writers who covered Georgia’s historic season, capped by the national championship victory over SEC rival Alabama.
Credit: AJC and Triumph Books
In addition to stories about every game of the 2021 season, the book also features profiles of Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Brock Bowers and Coach Kirby Smart.
The book is just one of the keepsakes the AJC has produced for readers to mark UGA’s historic season.
