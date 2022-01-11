Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
25 minutes ago

No one has covered the Dawgs like we have. To help you savor this sweet victory for years to come, we’ve produced a series of collectible editions that make the perfect gift for you or the Dawgs fan in your life. Here’s where you can find them:

AT OUR STORE

You can purchase copies of all our special editions early Tuesday morning at ajc.com/dawgsnews. Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of these keepsakes in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.

AROUND THE METRO AREA

Early Tuesday morning, our first of two souvenir sections will be available at Ingles, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Circle K locations throughout the metropolitan area. Early Wednesday morning, a bonus 16-page section will be available wherever you buy your weekday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

IN YOUR NEWSPAPER

If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. To show our appreciation, a copy of the 16-page souvenir section that goes on sale Wednesday will be included in the Wednesday newspaper delivered to your home.

AT OUR PLANT

Beginning Tuesday morning, we will be selling copies of each of these collectible editions at the lobby of our printing plant at 6455 Best Friend Rd. in Norcross from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OUR BOOK

Working with Triumph Books, we’re celebrating UGA’s national championship with an exclusive book. You can order your 128-page commemorative book by visiting www.triumphbooks.com/GeorgiaWins or by calling 1-800-888-4741 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST. We are offering a limited number of hardcover copies.

caption arrowCaption
UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AJC

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Parade to celebrate Georgia’s national champions planned for Saturday
1m ago
[Plaques] Keepsake commemorative plaques celebrating the national champs!
15m ago
[Posters] Special Atlanta Journal-Constitution posters celebrating Dawgs players.
16m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top