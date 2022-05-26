ajc logo
Times set for three more games on Georgia’s football schedule

Georgia football-2022 NFL Draft-future

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) during the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia’s first home game of the 2022 season against Samford on Sept. 10 will have a 4 p.m. kickoff time and air on SEC Network, it was announced Thursday.

The times and broadcasters for two other Georgia games also were announced Thursday. The Sept. 17 game at South Carolina will start at noon and air on ESPN. The Sept. 24 game versus Kent State will start at noon at air on ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus.

Georgia’s season-opening game at Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 was previously announced as a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC. Georgia’s annual matchup against Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29 was announced as a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS.

