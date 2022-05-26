Times set for three more games on Georgia’s football schedule

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The times and broadcasters for two other Georgia games also were announced Thursday. The Sept. 17 game at South Carolina will start at noon and air on ESPN. The Sept. 24 game versus Kent State will start at noon at air on ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus.

Georgia’s season-opening game at Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 was previously announced as a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC. Georgia’s annual matchup against Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29 was announced as a 3:30 p.m. start on CBS.