Times set for two Georgia football games

Georgia’s home game against South Carolina on Sept. 16 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m., the SEC announced Tuesday.
The game will be televised by CBS.
The game is the third of the season for Georgia, of four consecutive home games, after Tennessee-Martin and Ball State and before Alabama-Birmingham.
As usual, the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, which will be played Oct. 28, also will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.
