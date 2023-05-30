Times set for two Georgia football games

Georgia’s home game against South Carolina on Sept. 16 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m., the SEC announced Tuesday.

The game will be televised by CBS.

The game is the third of the season for Georgia, of four consecutive home games, after Tennessee-Martin and Ball State and before Alabama-Birmingham.

As usual, the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, which will be played Oct. 28, also will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.