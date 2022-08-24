‘This is crazy:’ Georgia’s AD Mitchell reflects on go-ahead TD vs. Alabama

As a freshman, Mitchell finished third on the team with 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs compensate after losing George Pickens to injury. As successful as his debut was, Mitchell is looking to grow as a sophomore, with a full year of experience under his belt.

“I would say I’m more comfortable because last year, I was still trying to pick up the playbook as I’m going through fall camp,” Mitchell said. “Now I basically have that down. Once you get that down, the game slows down for you a little bit. You’re able to think about how you’re going to execute the plays. Versus getting lined up and being like, ‘Oh, snap, do I have this route, do I block?’ Everything was going fast last year.”

Mitchell took a road trip with Bennett this offseason, which helped an already strong relationship develop even more.

In camp, he focused on working to get open more.

“Coach Kirby (Smart) talks every day about strain, so working on straining to finish plays,” Mitchell said. “Just everything.”

Overall, Mitchell feels much more prepared and situated going into this season than he did last year.

“In (last year’s season opener vs. Clemson), I was a young freshman,” Mitchell said. “Now, I am going into the second year in the offense, and I am getting more comfortable. I just recognize the signals now. I’m able to process quicker than I was last year.”