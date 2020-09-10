There’s 32 Bulldogs on NFL rosters as season kicks off

There’s 15 more on practice squads and another four are on team reserve lists, upping the total with pro contracts to 51.

Six Georgia veterans have joined new teams since last season -- running back Todd Gurley to the Falcons, defensive lineman John Jenkins to Chicago, linebacker Leonard Floyd to the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker D’Andre Walker to Seattle, linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Jets, and linebacker Thomas Davis to Washington. Davis is the oldest Bulldog in the league at 37.