There’s 32 Bulldogs on NFL rosters as season kicks off

There’s 32 former Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters as the season began Thursday night.
There’s 15 more on practice squads and another four are on team reserve lists, upping the total with pro contracts to 51.
Six Georgia veterans have joined new teams since last season -- running back Todd Gurley to the Falcons, defensive lineman John Jenkins to Chicago, linebacker Leonard Floyd to the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker D’Andre Walker to Seattle, linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Jets, and linebacker Thomas Davis to Washington. Davis is the oldest Bulldog in the league at 37.
Fourteen players who were on the 2019 Georgia roster made teams as rookies -- quarterback Jake Fromm (Buffalo); running back D’Andre Swift (Detroit); receivers Lawrence Cager (New York Jets) and Tyler Simmons (Houston); tight ends Charlie Woerner (San Francisco) and Eli Wolf (Baltimore); offensive linemen Solomon Kindley (Miami), Andrew Thomas (New York Giants) and Isaiah Wilson (Tennessee); defensive lineman Michael Barnett (New England); linebacker Tae Crowder (New York Giants); defensive backs Tyrique McGhee (Los Angeles Rams) and J.R. Reed (Los Angeles Rams); and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (Indianapolis).
Chicago has the most Bulldogs with five, followed by Detroit, New England, and the Los Angeles Rams with four apiece.
Georgia has 10 receivers and 10 linebackers in the league, while there are seven each on the offensive and defensive lines. Georgia has at least one player at every position.
53-Man Rosters (32)
David Andrews OL New England Patriots
Geno Atkins DL Cincinnati Bengals
Rodrigo Blankenship PK Indianapolis Colts
Lorenzo Carter LB New York Giants
Nick Chubb RB Cleveland Browns
Chris Conley WR Jacksonville Jaguars
Tae Crowder LB New York Giants
Thomas Davis LB Washington Football Team
Leonard Floyd LB Los Angeles Rams
Jake Fromm QB Buffalo Bills
Lamont Gaillard OL Arizona Cardinals
A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals
Todd Gurley RB Atlanta Falcons
Mecole Hardman WR Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Houston DE Indianapolis Colts
Jordan Jenkins LB New York Jets
John Jenkins DL Chicago Bears
Abry Jones DL Jacksonville Jaguars
Ben Jones OL Tennessee Titans
Solomon Kindley OL Miami Dolphins
Isaiah McKenzie WR Buffalo Bills
Sony Michel RB New England Patriots
Riley Ridley WR Chicago Bears
Roquan Smith LB Chicago Bears
Matthew Stafford QB Detroit Lions
D’Andre Swift RB Detroit Lions
Andrew Thomas OL New York Giants
D’Andre Walker LB Seattle Seahawks
Shawn Williams DB Cincinnati Bengals
Javon Wims WR Chicago Bears
Charlie Woerner TE San Francisco 49ers
Isaiah Wynn OL New England Patriots
Practice Squads (15)
Davin Bellamy LB Houston Texans
Lawrence Cager WR New York Jets
Reggie Davis WR Chicago Bears
Terry Godwin WR Jacksonville Jaguars
Elijah Holyfield RB Philadelphia Eagles
Tyrique McGhee DB Los Angeles Rams
Nick Moore LS Baltimore Ravens
Isaac Nauta TE Detroit Lions
Cam Nizialek P Atlanta Falcons
Alec Ogletree LB New York Jets
Natrez Patrick LB Los Angeles Rams
J.R. Reed DB Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Simmons WR Houston Texans
Jayson Stanley DB Seattle Seahawks
Eli Wolf TE Baltimore Ravens
COVID-19 Reserve (1)
Isaiah Wilson OL Tennessee Titans
Injured Reserve (1)
Michael Barnett DL New England Patriots
Non-Football Injury (1)
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Miami Dolphins
COVID-19 Opt Out (1)
John Atkins DL Detroit Lions