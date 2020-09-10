X

There’s 32 Bulldogs on NFL rosters as season kicks off

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (6) jogs out a drill after catching a pass during NFL football training camp in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, Pool)
Credit: Mike Mulholland

Georgia Bulldogs | 37 minutes ago
By For the AJC

There’s 32 former Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters as the season began Thursday night.

There’s 15 more on practice squads and another four are on team reserve lists, upping the total with pro contracts to 51.

Six Georgia veterans have joined new teams since last season -- running back Todd Gurley to the Falcons, defensive lineman John Jenkins to Chicago, linebacker Leonard Floyd to the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker D’Andre Walker to Seattle, linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Jets, and linebacker Thomas Davis to Washington. Davis is the oldest Bulldog in the league at 37.

Fourteen players who were on the 2019 Georgia roster made teams as rookies -- quarterback Jake Fromm (Buffalo); running back D’Andre Swift (Detroit); receivers Lawrence Cager (New York Jets) and Tyler Simmons (Houston); tight ends Charlie Woerner (San Francisco) and Eli Wolf (Baltimore); offensive linemen Solomon Kindley (Miami), Andrew Thomas (New York Giants) and Isaiah Wilson (Tennessee); defensive lineman Michael Barnett (New England); linebacker Tae Crowder (New York Giants); defensive backs Tyrique McGhee (Los Angeles Rams) and J.R. Reed (Los Angeles Rams); and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (Indianapolis).

Chicago has the most Bulldogs with five, followed by Detroit, New England, and the Los Angeles Rams with four apiece.

Georgia has 10 receivers and 10 linebackers in the league, while there are seven each on the offensive and defensive lines. Georgia has at least one player at every position.

53-Man Rosters (32)

David Andrews OL New England Patriots

Geno Atkins DL Cincinnati Bengals

Rodrigo Blankenship PK Indianapolis Colts

Lorenzo Carter LB New York Giants

Nick Chubb RB Cleveland Browns

Chris Conley WR Jacksonville Jaguars

Tae Crowder LB New York Giants

Thomas Davis LB Washington Football Team

Leonard Floyd LB Los Angeles Rams

Jake Fromm QB Buffalo Bills

Lamont Gaillard OL Arizona Cardinals

A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals

Todd Gurley RB Atlanta Falcons

Mecole Hardman WR Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Houston DE Indianapolis Colts

Jordan Jenkins LB New York Jets

John Jenkins DL Chicago Bears

Abry Jones DL Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Jones OL Tennessee Titans

Solomon Kindley OL Miami Dolphins

Isaiah McKenzie WR Buffalo Bills

Sony Michel RB New England Patriots

Riley Ridley WR Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith LB Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford QB Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift RB Detroit Lions

Andrew Thomas OL New York Giants

D’Andre Walker LB Seattle Seahawks

Shawn Williams DB Cincinnati Bengals

Javon Wims WR Chicago Bears

Charlie Woerner TE San Francisco 49ers

Isaiah Wynn OL New England Patriots

Practice Squads (15)

Davin Bellamy LB Houston Texans

Lawrence Cager WR New York Jets

Reggie Davis WR Chicago Bears

Terry Godwin WR Jacksonville Jaguars

Elijah Holyfield RB Philadelphia Eagles

Tyrique McGhee DB Los Angeles Rams

Nick Moore LS Baltimore Ravens

Isaac Nauta TE Detroit Lions

Cam Nizialek P Atlanta Falcons

Alec Ogletree LB New York Jets

Natrez Patrick LB Los Angeles Rams

J.R. Reed DB Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Simmons WR Houston Texans

Jayson Stanley DB Seattle Seahawks

Eli Wolf TE Baltimore Ravens

COVID-19 Reserve (1)

Isaiah Wilson OL Tennessee Titans

Injured Reserve (1)

Michael Barnett DL New England Patriots

Non-Football Injury (1)

Jonathan Ledbetter DL Miami Dolphins

COVID-19 Opt Out (1)

John Atkins DL Detroit Lions

