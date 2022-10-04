‘That’s not what we want,’ Smart says of confrontation with Mizzou players

“All I worry about is our guys’ behavior, and we don’t want to represent that at all,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “I think we have done a really good job here at Georgia of representing our university the right way. We play with our helmets and we don’t talk to the other team. Disappointed in any player that would talk to somebody on the other team, and we don’t condone it. It’s something we need to get fixed.

“Some teams you play do that more than others, and some teams are from the same line of thinking as yourself in terms of not talking after plays and not talking before games. I’m not saying that Missouri is. I am saying I’m worried about how our guys behave, and that’s not what we want.”