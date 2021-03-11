Texas A&M first to exit SEC Tourney, Georgia ready to launch

The Commodores won 79-68. It was their first victory since 2017 in a conference tournament that’s been held in their backyard quite a bit lately. It was also somewhat fitting that the Aggies would be first to go. They’d played only 17 games coming in due to the affects of COVID-19 on the team.

Auburn was banned from playing in this year’s tournament dues to NCAA rules violations. So only 13 of the league’s 14 teams are in the field.