Michael Devoe scores 37 as Tech snaps losing streak to Georgia

ATHENS -- Georgia Tech snapped a five-game losing streak to Georgia with an 88-78 win at Stegeman Coliseum late Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets senior Michael Devoe to thank for it, mainly. The 6-foot-5 senior from Orlando came in averaging 18 points a game and more than doubled that against the Bulldogs. His career-high 37 points came on 14-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The Yellow Jackets, who were 8-of-15 from behind the arc for the game, outscored Georgia 13-5 over the final 3:21. That broke a 73-all tie in a game that featured 10 lead changes and three ties.
Rodney Howard was also a factor for the Yellow Jackets. A second-year transfer from Georgia, the 6-foot-10, 246-pound forward had eight points and seven rebounds before fouling out at the 2:11 mark. That was not long after blocking Aaron Cook’s shot with the Bulldogs trailing by two with just over three minutes to play. The Jackets would score six unanswered in that stretch.
Cook led with 18 points and Jailyn Ingram with 17. The Bulldogs actually shot 50.9% from the field and 47.1 from 3-point range. Where they lost the game was in ball-handling, with 14 turnovers, and at the foul line, where they were 12-of-24.
The Bulldogs falls to 2-2 heading to the a tournament in New Jersey this weekend. Georgia Tech improves to 3-1.
Georgia couldn’t get out of its own way in the first half. They committed 11 turnovers and were 9-of-15 from the foul line to fall behind 41-26 at intermission. The Bulldogs led most of the time, but were outscored 21-10 over the final eight minutes of a first half in which there wewre eight lead changes and two ties.
The Bulldogs led by five, 24-19, at the 8:00 mark. They would stay ahead despite committing having three turnovers and seven empty possessions over the next three minutes.
Tech finally took advantage and went ahead 27-26 with a 6-0 run through 4:47. The teams would trad leads three more times, then another Devoe 3-pointer pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 35-34 at the 1:50 mark. The 6-5 senior from Orlando led his team with 19 first-half points on 7-of-8 shooting, 3-for-3 from behind the arc.
Coming off a sharp-shooting night in win over Lamar in Atlanta on Monday, Tech went 6-of-10 behind the arc in the first half. Georgia was 4-of-9.
