Michael Devoe scores 37 as Tech snaps losing streak to Georgia

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs

Georgia couldn’t get out of its own way in the first half. They committed 11 turnovers and were 9-of-15 from the foul line to fall behind 41-26 at intermission. The Bulldogs led most of the time, but were outscored 21-10 over the final eight minutes of a first half in which there wewre eight lead changes and two ties.

The Bulldogs led by five, 24-19, at the 8:00 mark. They would stay ahead despite committing having three turnovers and seven empty possessions over the next three minutes.

Tech finally took advantage and went ahead 27-26 with a 6-0 run through 4:47. The teams would trad leads three more times, then another Devoe 3-pointer pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 35-34 at the 1:50 mark. The 6-5 senior from Orlando led his team with 19 first-half points on 7-of-8 shooting, 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Coming off a sharp-shooting night in win over Lamar in Atlanta on Monday, Tech went 6-of-10 behind the arc in the first half. Georgia was 4-of-9.