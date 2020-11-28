Tech-Georgia on Thanksgiving weekend remains forever special to Bulldogs

Pandemic permitting, Georgia will renew its 127-year-old series with Tech next year. It will be back in Atlanta, according to UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity.

Belue will tell anyone who will listen how important the Tech rivalry is. He won a national championship with the Bulldogs and forever will be remembered for his role in the Belue-to-Lindsay Scott play of 1980. But it’s Georgia’s 1978 game against the Yellow Jackets that he tabs as his all-time favorite memory as a player.

Played at Sanford Stadium, that game exemplified the electrifying, back-and-forth battles that Tech-Georgia often was in the 1960s and ’70s. Then a freshman, Belue came off the bench to team with receiver Anthony “Amp” Arnold for an incredible come-from-behind 29-28 victory.

It packed nearly everything into one football game, including a 72-yard punt-return touchdown by Scott Woerner, a 100-yard kickoff return by Tech’s Drew Hill, 160 yards from Eddie Lee Ivery, a couple of fourth-down conversions to keep final drive alive and a two-point conversion to win it.

“We were struggling on offense, and Coach (Vince) Dooley came over and said, ‘go find your helmet and let’s see what you can do,” said Belue, now a sports-talk radio host on Atlanta’s 680 the Fan.

What Belue did was run for 6 yards on a keeper on fourth-and-two deep in Georgia’s own territory. Then, he hooked up with Arnold on another fourth-down play, this one going 42 yards for a touchdown.

Without hesitation, the Bulldogs elected to go for two. After a pass-interference call against Tech, Georgia moved up to the 1 and scored on Belue’s option pitch left to Arnold on an end-around play.

“As loud as I’ve ever heard Sanford Stadium,” Belue said. “It was the most fun I ever had on a football field, and my dad was so proud of me. I still have the picture on my office wall of me and Coach (Mike) Cavan hugging on the sideline. It was awesome.”

It was, and often is. And, hopefully next year, it will be again.