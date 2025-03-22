Georgia Bulldogs
Suspended Georgia lineman Marques Easley arrested following car crash earlier in week

Georgia offensive lineman Michael Uini (52) and Marques Easley (58) run a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia offensive lineman Michael Uini (52) and Marques Easley (58) run a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
Updated 3 minutes ago

Suspended Georgia offensive lineman Marques Easley was arrested on Friday in Oconee County after he crashed his car into an apartment complex in Watkinsville on Monday.

Easley was booked at 4:35 p.m. on Friday and released at 5:04 p.m. on a $1,000 bond, per an online booking report. Easley was charged with one count of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, and one count of reckless driving.

Georgia announced that Easley and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle were suspended indefinitely earlier this week. Tuggle’s suspension was due to a separate incident after he had been arrested on speeding and reckless driving charges, both of which are misdemeanors.

Easley’s crash took place just after 10 p.m. on March 17. According to the incident report, Easley’s car, a 2021 Dodge Challenger, was traveling west on Redwood Lane in a “reckless disregard.” His car lost control with the back end twisting clockwise, leaving the roadway. Easley’s vehicle first struck a power box then struck two cars.

Easley told officers that he was traveling around 25 to 30 miles per hour but an investigation into the crash indicates that Easley’s account was inaccurate. Per the incident report, tire marks and evidence suggest that Easley was “laying drag.”

“The investigating troopers found this to be an inaccurate account of (what) happened due to the amount of damage from the crash and the fact that (the Dodge Challenger) had tire marks going back an estimated 200 feet,” the report stated.

Easley is a redshirt freshman from Peoria, Ill. He signed as a member of Georgia’s 2024 signing class and appeared in two games last season.

Easley was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional due to the accident. Details of his injuries were not listed in the crash report. A second Georgia player — redshirt freshman cornerback Ondre Evans — was listed on the crash report but was not taken to the hospital.

This is the second arrest of the offseason for Georgia, with Tuggle’s being the first. In total, there have now been 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023 death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

