Suspended Georgia lineman Marques Easley arrested following car crash earlier in week

Easley’s crash took place just after 10 p.m. on March 17. According to the incident report, Easley’s car, a 2021 Dodge Challenger, was traveling west on Redwood Lane in a “reckless disregard.” His car lost control with the back end twisting clockwise, leaving the roadway. Easley’s vehicle first struck a power box then struck two cars.

Easley told officers that he was traveling around 25 to 30 miles per hour but an investigation into the crash indicates that Easley’s account was inaccurate. Per the incident report, tire marks and evidence suggest that Easley was “laying drag.”

“The investigating troopers found this to be an inaccurate account of (what) happened due to the amount of damage from the crash and the fact that (the Dodge Challenger) had tire marks going back an estimated 200 feet,” the report stated.

Easley is a redshirt freshman from Peoria, Ill. He signed as a member of Georgia’s 2024 signing class and appeared in two games last season.

Easley was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional due to the accident. Details of his injuries were not listed in the crash report. A second Georgia player — redshirt freshman cornerback Ondre Evans — was listed on the crash report but was not taken to the hospital.

This is the second arrest of the offseason for Georgia, with Tuggle’s being the first. In total, there have now been 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023 death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.