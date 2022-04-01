Stetson Bennett’s younger brother headed to UGA

Like his older brother, Luke grew up in Blackshear as a lifelong Georgia fan. And, of course, he has attended almost every game the last four seasons as Stetson played quarterback for the Bulldogs. He celebrated Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama with Stetson in Indianapolis in January.

But other than an invitation to Wyoming’s prospect camp -- which he took -- Luke hadn’t entertained any Division I offers. Had Georgia not come forth with an early-February offer as a preferred walkon, Luke was considering opportunities from FCS programs like Georgia Southern, The Citadel and New Hampshire.

But don’t sell the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Luke Bennett short. Herring believes he could earn some playing time at UGA eventually.

“If he goes up there and works hard and sticks with it, he might be able to play someday,” Herring said. “He’s got great linear speed. He puts up 4.5s for us all the time, 40-wise. I think it’ll just be a matter of getting used to that speed, because that’s another whole speed up there in Athens. He’ll have to keep working.”

The hope is that Knox Bennett eventually will be able to join the brothers in Athens. The tallest of the Bennett boys at 6-2, Knox is actually concentrating on his baseball career. He, too, hopes to end up wearing a Georgia uniform. But, for now, he’s planning to play junior college baseball at Chipola College in Florida.

As for Luke, he had an extremely productive football career at Pierce County, where he and Knox helped lead the Bears to the Class AA state championship in 2020. Luke was named first-team All-Region this past season. Pierce County went 48-6 during his four seasons playing varsity football.

Playing in a run-heavy offense which required a lot of blocking and running the football on flanker counters, Luke finished his high school career with 709 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on 34 catches and 31 rushes for 166 yards and 5 TDs. He also played defense.

At Georgia, Luke Bennett is expected to be an inside receiver.

“He’ll have to pay his dues and do his time,” Herring said. “But with attrition and people leaving early, you know, anything can happen.”

Stetson Bennett has proven that.

