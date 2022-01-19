Hamburger icon
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett confirms his return for one more season

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

ATHENS -- The news that Stetson Bennett hinted at in an around-about way in the postseason has been confirmed: The Georgia quarterback is coming back for one more season.

Bennett shared the news on his Instagram page Wednesday evening, within an hour of quarterback JT Daniels’ announcement that he was entering the transfer portal. Bennett posted only one photo slide that provided no explanation beyond stating “One More Year,” “Let’s roll” and providing a link to the @DGDfund Twitter page, a charitable beneficiary he created with four other Georgia teammates.

Bennett’s return will mean a rare sixth season of eligibility. As a fifth-year senior this past season, he led the Bulldogs to the national championship. A Blackshear native, Bennett took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the fifth game of the season and led the Bulldogs the rest of the way. He started 12 games overall, including the last 11. He finished among the nation’s leaders in pass efficiency rating at 176.7, completing 64.5% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Bennett’s best work came in the national championship game against Alabama on Jan. 10. He passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 20-0 fourth-quarter comeback and a 33-18 victory. It was Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes the tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and linebacker Christian Harris (8). Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

About the Author

Chip Towers

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

