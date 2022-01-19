Georgia QB Stetson Bennett confirms his return for one more season

Bennett shared the news on his Instagram page Wednesday evening, within an hour of quarterback JT Daniels’ announcement that he was entering the transfer portal. Bennett posted only one photo slide that provided no explanation beyond stating “One More Year,” “Let’s roll” and providing a link to the @DGDfund Twitter page, a charitable beneficiary he created with four other Georgia teammates.

Bennett’s return will mean a rare sixth season of eligibility. As a fifth-year senior this past season, he led the Bulldogs to the national championship. A Blackshear native, Bennett took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the fifth game of the season and led the Bulldogs the rest of the way. He started 12 games overall, including the last 11. He finished among the nation’s leaders in pass efficiency rating at 176.7, completing 64.5% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.