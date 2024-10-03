Georgia Bulldogs

Starting linebacker Smael Mondon to miss Georgia’s game against Auburn

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) tackles Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 52-17. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
1 minute ago

ATHENS — Georgia released its availability report for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Georgia listed linebacker Smael Mondon as out. Mondon spoke to reporters on Monday, so any injury would have had to occurred at practice. Behind him, Georgia has CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Jalon Walker at inside linebacker.

Center Jared Wilson was added as questionable for the game. Wilson briefly left Saturday’s game against Alabama but only missed one snap. Drew Bobo stepped in as Wilson’s replacement.

Wilson walked off the field with a noticeable limp. Smart was asked about Wilson after the game but indicated he was fine.

Sophomore Jordan Hall was listed as questionable. Hall has not played in a game this season due to preseason leg surgery. Hall did travel with Georgia to Alabama last week, and went through pregame drills with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair.

Smart gave an update on Hall on Wednesday.

“Yeah, Jordan’s continuing to progress and working hard,” Smart said during the SEC coaches’ teleconference call. “I mean, he does indy drills, he takes reps. He’s dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he’s just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it’s a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, which that’s compounded the issue a little bit for him.”

Smart also provided an update on Mykel Williams, who was listed as questionable. Williams played 25 snaps in Georgia’s loss to Alabama last week. He had missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury.

“Mykel has come along nicely. He’s still sore. He’s going to be sore on it. That’s to be understood,” Smart said of Williams on Wednesday. “It’s not when you go play on that and return from that injury, you have to deal with some pain and deal with that soreness. He’s done a tremendous job with rehab, and we’ve done a really good job of trying to help, you know, get him back, get him ahead of schedule each week.”

As for the rest of the injury report, wide receiver London Humphreys, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and running back Roderick Robinson were all listed as out. Wide receiver Sacovie White was listed as questionable. He missed last week’s game with an unspecified injury.

Smart did not offer a timeline for return for Robinson, Humphreys or White when asked earlier this week. Ratledge is expected to return around Georgia’s game against Florida on Nov. 2, though recoveries from Tightrope surgery vary.

Georgia’s game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. An availability report will be published on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the final report publishing 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report entering Auburn

  • Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- out
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • London Humphreys -- illness -- out
  • Smael Mondon -- unknown -- out
  • Jared Wilson -- lower leg -- questionable
  • Sacovie White -- unknown -- questionable
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable
  • Mykel Williams -- ankle -- questionable

