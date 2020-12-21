Smart, Swinney vote Ohio State outside Top 4

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Smart’s ballot listed Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida in the playoffs. Notre Dame was fifth, followed by Ohio State and his own team at No. 7. Cincinnati, Indiana and Oklahoma rounded out Smart’s Top 10 teams.