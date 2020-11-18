X

Smael Mondon becomes UGA’s third 5-star commit

Smael Mondon, a senior linebacker at Paulding County High School, talks about how COVID-19 has affected his hopes for the new football season.

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bulldogs received a third commitment from a 5-star recruit when Paulding County’s Smael Mondon — an AJC Super 11 selection — pledged Wednesday to Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker becomes Georgia’s 19th overall commit to the Class of 2021. He chose Georgia over offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee. He is rated the nation’s No. 2 OLB and No. 27 overall recruit (247Sports Composite).

Mondon played just three games this high school football season after suffering a knee injury. He told DawgNation that he will enroll early in January and expects to be ready for spring drills following cleanup surgery on his meniscus.

