Smael Mondon becomes UGA’s third 5-star commit

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker becomes Georgia’s 19th overall commit to the Class of 2021. He chose Georgia over offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee. He is rated the nation’s No. 2 OLB and No. 27 overall recruit (247Sports Composite).

Mondon played just three games this high school football season after suffering a knee injury. He told DawgNation that he will enroll early in January and expects to be ready for spring drills following cleanup surgery on his meniscus.