SEC media predicts Georgia as runner-up to Alabama

1. Expansion is on its way yet again – Nobody in Hoover would unequivocally confirm Oklahoma and Texas are joining the league, but there was enough non-denial to know it’s likely so. And then, hilariously, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz asked Commissioner Greg Sankey if the “horns down” gesture was going to be penalty. “No comment,” Sankey said.

2. Drinkwitz wins – Speaking of the Missouri coach, Drinkwitz won the week in his Media Days debut. Among his pearls was a dig at Florida coach Dan Mullen, who made a spectacle of himself in the Gators’ brawl-marred win over Tigers last year in Gainesville. “I’m praying for snow,” Drinkwitz said of Florida coming to Columbia this season. “Dan is going to complain about everything anyway.”

3. Pittman still loves UGA – Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was profuse in his praise of Georgia, and expressed “indebtedness” to coach Kirby Smart for helping him get where he is. “The relentless pursuit of athletes is what Kirby Smart does. It’s fourth and a half-inch every day at the University of Georgia. Therefore, that’s why he’s done such a nice job of coaching and such a nice job of recruiting.” The Razorbacks play at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 2.

4. Kiffin staying on Twitter – Making his first appearance at SEC Media Days since he was Tennessee’s coach, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin indicated he plans to stay active on Twitter. That’s despite last year’s $25,000 fine from the SEC, which he joked depleted his son Knox’s college fund. “I enjoy the fan part,” he said. “I think it’s comical when I jump on there and read things and how people react to things or the rumors that people write. It just gives people a platform to say and do whatever they want. I guess sometimes I do that, too.

5. Leach holds court – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach wasn’t as entertaining as expected in his delayed debut. But he did acknowledge that he was in serious talks with Tennessee a few years ago before things went sideways. “Then pretty soon they had a coup d’etat there,” Leach said. “You guys can sort that among yourselves, but that’s pretty well-documented. So, yeah, I didn’t end up in the middle of the coup, so lucky for me.”

ALL-SEC TEAMS

OFFENSE

First team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson, Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Points = 7 for first place descending to 1

Eastern Division

Georgia (124) – 923 points

Florida (7) – 784

Kentucky (2) – 624

Missouri – 555

Tennessee – 362

S. Carolina (1) – 355

Vanderbilt – 149

Western Division

Alabama (130) – 932

Texas A&M (1) – 760

LSU (1) – 633

Ole Miss (1) – 529

Auburn – 440

Arkansas (1) – 241

Miss. State -- 217