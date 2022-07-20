SEC Media Days: ‘You’re not going to hide behind your quarterback and win a national championship’

“I can beat a lot of dudes, (Ladd McConkey) got me, Ladd’s good. I might have Dan (Jackson) though. I don’t know we haven’t really raced. It’s usually just fun and games, racing. God, I remember running against Travon (Walker) last year though. That was embarrassing to think of. To be my size, I think I’m pretty quick, running. Looking to my right and seeing 6-foot-6-inches, 270 pounds keeping up with me and I think, ‘Good Lord man, who are you?’ There is a bunch of guys like that on the team, too. The sprints will make conditioning a little easier. We will point and be like, ‘I got you right here, let’s race,’ just to make it a little more competitive and fun.”

- Bennett on racing teammates

“Humility. That is one of the big things that we took last year to move a step forward. Connect with your brother and be humble. Don’t have an ego. That’s another thing here, the past is your ego. We can’t control last year. We can’t do anything on last year. We can only look forward. Be where our feet are at, and that’s now.”

- Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith on staying focused coming off national championship

“We love you, Texas and Oklahoma. Can’t wait for you to come over. We got a great place. I don’t know what to tell ‘em. OU, I was a kid, rooted for the Sooners till I moved over to eastern Oklahoma where I became a Razorback fan. Storied football program. We’re having recruiting battles with them right now, thank the Lord. Before we couldn’t get in the door. But we’re having recruiting battles. We are having recruiting battles with Texas. I’m not telling you we’re whipping them or anything like that. I’m telling you we’re in the conversation. It’s so close, you know?”

-Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

MORE TO COME