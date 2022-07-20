ajc logo
SEC Media Days: ‘You’re not going to hide behind your quarterback and win a national championship’

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran autographs a helmet for a Georgia fan as he arrives at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran autographs a helmet for a Georgia fan as he arrives at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A collection of answers from Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday that featured representatives from Georgia, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky:

“Yeah, hungry. I talked about it earlier. There’s a hunger among this group. A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy. They don’t want to be the other guy, they want to be the next guy. You look across the board, we had some high-profile players on defense and offense when you count the backs and receivers that we have to replace those guys. The hunger comes from the opportunity the talented players behind them have.”

-Georgia coach Kirby Smart on team identity headed into the fall

“You’re not going to hide behind your quarterback and win a national championship. You got to go let him play.”

-Smart on quarterback Stetson Bennett

“I can beat a lot of dudes, (Ladd McConkey) got me, Ladd’s good. I might have Dan (Jackson) though. I don’t know we haven’t really raced. It’s usually just fun and games, racing. God, I remember running against Travon (Walker) last year though. That was embarrassing to think of. To be my size, I think I’m pretty quick, running. Looking to my right and seeing 6-foot-6-inches, 270 pounds keeping up with me and I think, ‘Good Lord man, who are you?’ There is a bunch of guys like that on the team, too. The sprints will make conditioning a little easier. We will point and be like, ‘I got you right here, let’s race,’ just to make it a little more competitive and fun.”

- Bennett on racing teammates

“Humility. That is one of the big things that we took last year to move a step forward. Connect with your brother and be humble. Don’t have an ego. That’s another thing here, the past is your ego. We can’t control last year. We can’t do anything on last year. We can only look forward. Be where our feet are at, and that’s now.”

- Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith on staying focused coming off national championship

“We love you, Texas and Oklahoma. Can’t wait for you to come over. We got a great place. I don’t know what to tell ‘em. OU, I was a kid, rooted for the Sooners till I moved over to eastern Oklahoma where I became a Razorback fan. Storied football program. We’re having recruiting battles with them right now, thank the Lord. Before we couldn’t get in the door. But we’re having recruiting battles. We are having recruiting battles with Texas. I’m not telling you we’re whipping them or anything like that. I’m telling you we’re in the conversation. It’s so close, you know?”

-Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

MORE TO COME

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

