BreakingNews
LIVE: Supreme Court hearing on homelessness case, challenging outdoor sleeping bans
Georgia Bulldogs

Same old Bulldogs as UGA women claim SEC tennis title

Georgia first-year coach Drake Bernstein (in red) gets a surprise dunking from his players after the Bulldogs won the SEC women's tennis tournament championship inside the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility with Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Georgia first-year coach Drake Bernstein (in red) gets a surprise dunking from his players after the Bulldogs won the SEC women's tennis tournament championship inside the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Facility with Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGA Athletics)
By
20 minutes ago

ATHENS – It was a monumental weekend for Georgia women’s tennis.

The Lady Bulldogs won the SEC Tournament championship, thumping Texas A&M 4-1 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex to claim the 10th tourney title in program history.

What made it particularly satisfying is that it was the first won by first-year coach Drake Bernstein.

“We are playing our best tennis right now,” said Bernstein, who succeeded Jeff Wallace this season. “We’ve grown as the year has gone on. We’re a different team than we were in February. We’re excited about what’s in front of us.”

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs won the doubles point and Anastasiia Lopata clinched the match at No. 4 singles. Georgia heads into the NCAA regionals having won seven consecutive matches by the combined score of 31-1, six coming via sweep. The Bulldogs have claimed three of the last four SEC tournament titles.

Notably, the outdoor championship was won indoors in the Bulldogs’ reconstructed Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Facility. Sunday’s relentless rain forced the competition into the recently-opened building. It was the Lady Dogs’ first competitive match inside the $28 million facility.

Adding more old-meets-new nostalgia to the affair was a lot of former Bulldogs were on hand to witness the feat. On Friday night, the ultimate retirement party was held for Wallace at the Georgia Theater in downtown. It featured a Tom Petty tribute band, which invited Wallace, a huge Petty fan, on stage to sing and play air guitar.

Approximately 600 miles away in Baton Rouge, another historic era in Georgia men’s tennis was careening toward an end. Manuel Diaz was coaching his last SEC Tournament for the Bulldogs, who fell to Arkansas in the opening round.

It’s been a tough final season for one of UGA’s most legendary sports figures. Ethan Quinn turned pro after his NCAA championship last year and Georgia also lost No. 1-ranked signee Alex Michelsen to a late decision to go the professional route this year. That left the SEC’s all-time winningest coach with a somewhat depleted roster for the always-rugged journey that is SEC tennis.

Georgia should have a chance to give Diaz one more hurrah. The Bulldogs are expected to receive an NCAA tournament invitation.

“Heartbreaking loss for our guys,” Diaz said in Baton Rouge. “We’ll get back home and regroup and wait for the NCAA draw. We’re going to work very hard for the next two weeks.”

Associate head coach Jamie Hunt has been appointed to take over for Diaz at season’s end.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta starts to ‘come to grips’ with deluge of unwanted office space2m ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Supreme Court hearing on homelessness case, challenging outdoor sleeping bans

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash in push to oust House Speaker

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds
The Latest

Credit: Kari Hodges/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs weekly baseball report
Georgia Bulldogs make change in gymnastics program
Will Georgia Bulldogs try to replace RB Andrew Paul?
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray