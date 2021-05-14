Sahvir Wheeler’s father: Isolation drove decision to leave Georgia

Add into that equation a pandemic year like the one U.S. just had and isolation and loneliness can become an issue.

It did for Sahvir, the oldest of Teddy and Jacqueline Wheeler’s six children

“This past year, there was nothing from the NCAA to support those kids,” Teddy Wheeler said. “Then you put in this one-time, transfer portal thing. Because I’m involved in grassroots basketball, I hear these stories and most of them are really similar. The kids are fatigued. They just want to get home. That season is long.”

The NCAA in 2012 approved a rule that allows coaches two hours a week for up to eight weeks during the summer on the basketball court working with groups of four players or less.

Meanwhile, Teddy Wheeler said he was able to make it to only two of Georgia’s 26 games last season. The last one they attended – Georgia’s home game against Alabama on March 6 – he said they came only because Sahvir begged them to.

Otherwise, Teddy said they got to visit with their son for only 48 hours at Christmas and 48 hours immediately after the season ended. The rest of time, Sahvir was on UGA’s campus, often without many other students around.

“Coaches and faculty don’t have to deal with that,” Teddy Wheeler said. “They can go home and see their wives and decompress and recharge. What do the kids do after the coaches get their two hours of access? What do they do with the other 22 hours?”

Teddy Wheeler said he shared his concerns with Geoprgia coach Tom Crean as well as all the coaches who are recruiting his son now. But Sahvir’s father was quick to defend Crean’s coaching abilities.

“I think Crean did a great job with Sahvir; I have nothing negative to saw from a basketball standpoint,” Wheeler said. “And how he was treated. Sahvir was treated well. It was just a question of what Sahvir wants right now, at this point. All that isolation forced him to look at himself and think about what he wanted to get out of the sport.”

Whatever the motivations, the Wheelers are entertaining many other college basketball opportunities. Sahvir is being vigorously pursued by several high-profile basketball programs. Most of them are not especially close to Houston.

Sahvir posted a professionally-produced video on his Instagram page earlier this week in which he reveals his four finalists in that pursuit. They are LSU, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

Respectively, those schools are 268 miles, 757 miles, 990 miles and 500 miles away from Houston. Then, again, Sahvir Wheeler himself listed being able to play in the NCAA Tournament as a top priority for his next school.

For those wondering, UGA is 850 miles from Houston.

Wheeler also declared for the NBA Draft. Since he did not hire an agent, that meant he could work out for NBA teams while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

But it doesn’t appear pro ball is going to be an option. Instead, the college basketball is abuzz as Sahvir mentioned in his comments below his video that “it’s Final Four Friday!” They took that to mean that Wheeler would be making his choice public this Friday.

Teddy Wheeler insists that’s not the case. The video was made last Friday.

“There is no imminent (decision) date,” he said. “There’s no hard schedule or anything like that. He’s been in the portal three weeks. Sahvir is concentrating on finishing his finals strong academically and being in a good space before he makes his decision.”

A decision will have to come pretty soon. Division I players are expected to report to campus the first of June.

